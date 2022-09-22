Henderson accepting nominations for ‘Heart of the City’ award
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:53 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Do you know someone who does something really nice for others? The city of Henderson wants you to share their story.
The city says that each year they honor a resident who performs exceptional acts of kindness as part of its “Heart of the City” award.
Whether it’s a teacher, first responder, anyone, the city would like you to nominate someone you think should be recognized.
Nominations for the 2022 Heart of the City Award are accepted through October 1.
For more information, visit: https://www.cityofhenderson.com/government/departments/parks-and-recreation/be-kind
