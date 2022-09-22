Henderson accepting nominations for ‘Heart of the City’ award

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Do you know someone who does something really nice for others? The city of Henderson wants you to share their story.

The city says that each year they honor a resident who performs exceptional acts of kindness as part of its “Heart of the City” award.

Whether it’s a teacher, first responder, anyone, the city would like you to nominate someone you think should be recognized.

Do you know someone who enriches the lives of others? Nominate them for the Heart of the City Award! 💜💙💚 Every year, the City honors a resident who performs exceptional acts of kindness.



Deadline to nominate is October 1! https://t.co/UZMrHVR2wm



📸: 2018 Honoree, Gages Curry pic.twitter.com/bmHrSCLBQz — City of Henderson (@cityofhenderson) September 20, 2022

Nominations for the 2022 Heart of the City Award are accepted through October 1.

For more information, visit: https://www.cityofhenderson.com/government/departments/parks-and-recreation/be-kind

