Henderson accepting nominations for ‘Heart of the City’ award

Kindness generic
Kindness generic(MGN via Pixabay)
By Sydney Lum
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:53 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Do you know someone who does something really nice for others? The city of Henderson wants you to share their story.

The city says that each year they honor a resident who performs exceptional acts of kindness as part of its “Heart of the City” award.

Whether it’s a teacher, first responder, anyone, the city would like you to nominate someone you think should be recognized.

Nominations for the 2022 Heart of the City Award are accepted through October 1.

For more information, visit: https://www.cityofhenderson.com/government/departments/parks-and-recreation/be-kind

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

San Gennaro Feast to be held in Las Vegas this week for 42nd year
San Gennaro Feast to be held in Las Vegas this week for 42nd year
CenterWell
Nutritional needs for seniors
United Way Day of Caring
Join United Way's Day of Caring
Silverton Mermaid School (Courtesy Silverton Casino)
‘Mermaid school’ expands to offer classes for Las Vegas adults, teens