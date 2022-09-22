Forecast Outlook- 9/22/2022

Fall arrives just after 6:03 p.m. Tuesday evening. The weather stays calm with temperatures feeling more like late summer this weekend.

We’ll see a few clouds pass through on Friday with high temperatures in the mid 90s during the afternoon. The wind stays light and will remain on the calm side through the weekend.

We’ll be warming up this weekend with forecast highs at 96° on Saturday, and 97° on Sunday. We’ll see plenty of weekend sunshine. Highs hold in the upper 90s as we head into early next week; making our last run toward 100° this year.

Some more clouds are in the forecast for the middle of next week with the slight chance of a few isolated showers on Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures hold in the 90s.

