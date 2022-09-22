Clark County hiring poll workers ahead of 2022 elections

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Kristin Bernal
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:57 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As we inch closer and closer to election season, Clark County is looking for more poll workers.

Clark County is paying $14 per hour plus overtime for workers.

Those interested must have good data entry and customer service skills and have scheduling flexibility.

According to the county, you must pass an interview, drug test and background check.

Spanish and Tagalog language abilities are desirable but not required for the job, the county says.

For more information visit, ClarkCountyNV.gov/vote

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

San Gennaro Feast to be held in Las Vegas this week for 42nd year
San Gennaro Feast to be held in Las Vegas this week for 42nd year
Las Vegas realtors ‘catfished’ by man posing to be a wealthy buyer
Video shows suspect with suitcase allegedly carrying missing Torah
Man raises reward to $40K for precious Torah stolen at Las Vegas convention
Man raises reward to $40K for precious Torah stolen at Las Vegas convention