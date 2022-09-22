Clark County hiring poll workers ahead of 2022 elections

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As we inch closer and closer to election season, Clark County is looking for more poll workers.

Clark County is paying $14 per hour plus overtime for workers.

Those interested must have good data entry and customer service skills and have scheduling flexibility.

According to the county, you must pass an interview, drug test and background check.

Spanish and Tagalog language abilities are desirable but not required for the job, the county says.

For more information visit, ClarkCountyNV.gov/vote

