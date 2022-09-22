All Nevadans now eligible for discount card for prescription drugs

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Governor Steve Sisolak announced a free digital car Thursday that promises to help Nevadans save up to 80% on certain prescription medications.

During the governor’s State of the State address in February, he announced Nevada would be joining Oregon and Washington in a Drug Consortium to reduce prescription drug costs.

“By negotiating with drug companies together, we can start holding them accountable and get costs down,” said Sisolak in February.

This latest announcement is a direct result of that partnership.

Sisolak said you can use your discount card to purchase any FDA-approved drug, including diabetes supplies, vaccinations and some over-the-counter drugs.

“Potentially on generic drugs, off the retail price, it can be 80% savings, and 20% on name-brand drugs that are being prescribed,” said Sisolak.

Array RX can be used instead or insurance or Medicare, according to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. The card comes in a digital format and you can enroll online. It is valid at most pharmacies and does not include any membership fees to join. Anyone can join, “regardless of age, income or citizenship,” according to Sisolak.

“Prescription medications can get very expensive, extremely expensive. Especially for seniors on fixed incomes, said the governor.

Pharmacist Sandy Chia agrees.

“And that includes not just patients without insurances; it’s patients with insurances, and so sometimes their copays are super high,” said Chia, who also owns Refill Pharmacy.

Sisolak called this a move to keep more money in Nevadans’ pockets.

Nevadans with diabetes are particularly vulnerable to soaring drug costs, said Chia.

“Insulin is known to be really expensive,” she said.

That is something that is echoed by two Nevadans who are directly impacted by high insulin prices.

“I had to start out by using some of my Christmas money,” said Las Vegan Suzan Smith, whose daughter has diabetes.

Sarah Gleich, a Nevadan who has been dealing with Type 1 Diabetes for more than three decades, also shared how difficult it is for so many to afford insulin.

“A lot of times people are paying more for their insulin now than they are for their mortgages,” said Gleich.

After the press conference, FOX5 asked Sisolak for more details on the discount card and whether there are any fiscal impacts.

“It’s not special funding. It is something we worked at-- with other governors, other states in the west northwest-- to use our buying power to combination of states to make this discount possible,” said Sisolak.

Once you receive your digital ArrayRx discount card, you can use it immediately at any participating pharmacy. Nevadans may sign up here.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.