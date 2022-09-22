2 dead after house fire in northwest Las Vegas Thursday morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Fire Department says two people were found dead after a house fire in the northwest valley Thursday morning

According to the department, firefighters arrived at the two-story home in the 7300 block of Bachelors Button Drive about 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities say the home was fully involved with flames, and when firefighters attempted to make entry into the home, the intensity of the heat and flames forced them back outside.

According to LVFD, shortly after crews arrived, the roof of the home collapsed. As crews put out hot spots and began to investigate, the department says that two bodies were found in the home, an adult male and adult female.

The fire remains under investigation and is an active scene.

