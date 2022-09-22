2 critically stabbed near Desert Springs Hospital

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a double stabbing near Flamingo Road and Eastern Avenue by Desert Springs Hospital.

Police tell FOX5 they found two adults with multiple stab wounds just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspect was located nearby and taken into custody.

This is the second stabbing in the area this week.

On Tuesday, a woman was found stabbed to death near Flamingo Road and Algonquin Drive, a couple of blocks away from the double stabbing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.