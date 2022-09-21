WNBA Championship paradegoers arrive to Las Vegas Strip in thousands, share messages of heartfelt support for Aces

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thousands lined the streets of the world-famous Las Vegas Strip Tuesday for the WNBA Championship Parade celebrating the victorious Las Vegas Aces.

The rally and celebration, which began at 5:30 p.m., was free and open to the public.

The event attracted many families with young children. Some children shared with FOX5 why they were so excited to be at the parade with their families.

“What are you looking forward to the most?” we asked one young girl.

“Seeing Kelsey Plum,” said Naya Rouely, a young Aces fan.

“Oh is she your favorite player?” we asked.

“Yeah, and A’ja Wilson,” she said. “If they give me a hug and a high-five, I’m gonna be-- I’m gonna be shocked.”

Another Las Vegan in attendance showed us the hand-made sign she made that included pictures of the Aces’ star players.

“I remember four years ago being at one of my first Aces games. Just a few hundred people. And now, for the finals: ten thousand. I am an emotional sports fan. On Sunday, I thought I was gonna throw up because the game was so close and I was shaking,” said Enne Bond.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.