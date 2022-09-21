Suspect pointed gun at officers in patrol vehicle before police shooting, LVMPD says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said that two officer were at an apartment complex near Eastern and the 215 when they were confronted by a man with a gun.

The shooting happened Sept. 17 around 7:30 p.m. Police said the suspect, Steven Trovato, didn’t say anything, but pointed the gun at officers while they were still in their patrol car.

The officers fired at Trovato, then chased him on foot and fired again.

Police said the suspect was hit in the arm and remains at University Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

Police said Trovato’s gun didn’t fire and no officers or bystanders were injured.

