Suspect pointed gun at officers in patrol vehicle before police shooting, LVMPD says

Body-worn camera from a police shooting on Sept. 17, 2022.
Body-worn camera from a police shooting on Sept. 17, 2022.(FOX5)
By Lorraine Tosiek
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:59 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said that two officer were at an apartment complex near Eastern and the 215 when they were confronted by a man with a gun.

The shooting happened Sept. 17 around 7:30 p.m. Police said the suspect, Steven Trovato, didn’t say anything, but pointed the gun at officers while they were still in their patrol car.

The officers fired at Trovato, then chased him on foot and fired again.

Police said the suspect was hit in the arm and remains at University Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

Police said Trovato’s gun didn’t fire and no officers or bystanders were injured.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Clark County asks residents to help pick up balloons while out hiking
Clark County asks residents to help pick up balloons while out hiking
Police lights
Las Vegas police: Man kills stepson in apparent murder-suicide
A North Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.
North Las Vegas police: 2 dead in an apparent murder-suicide
Silverton Mermaid School (Courtesy Silverton Casino)
‘Mermaid school’ expands to offer classes for Las Vegas adults, teens