More than 300K Nevadans eligible for student loan debt relief

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:41 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The White House announced Tuesday that more than 300,000 Nevadans will be eligible for federal student loan debt relief.

According to state-level figures released by the White House, 315,800 people in Nevada will be able to receive federal student loan debt relief. Officials added that there are 216,900 Pell Grant recipients.

Announced in August, the Biden administration announced that up to $20,000 in debt relief would be provided to Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 to other borrowers.

According to the White House, over 40 million borrowers are expected to be eligible for student debt relief plan, and nearly 20 million borrowers could see their entire remaining balance discharged.

The White House says that in the coming weeks officials will announce additional details on how individuals across the country can enroll in the student debt relief plan. For more information, visit StudentAid.gov/debtrelief.

