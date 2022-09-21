North Las Vegas police: 2 dead in an apparent murder-suicide

A North Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.
A North Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.(FOX5)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:21 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -Two people have been found dead in North Las Vegas and authorities said it appears to be an apparent murder-suicide.

North Las Vegas police said the fatal shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

A man and woman who were both in their 40s died and it’s believed the shooting was related to domestic violence, according to police.

The names of the two people who died haven’t been released yet.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police lights
Las Vegas police: Man kills stepson in apparent murder-suicide
Silverton Mermaid School (Courtesy Silverton Casino)
‘Mermaid school’ expands to offer classes for Las Vegas adults, teens
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
What you need to know about monkeypox in Southern Nevada
Alberto Santacruz
Man accused of shooting 5 at Las Vegas birthday party was tackled by partygoers, police say