‘Mermaid school’ expands to offer classes for Las Vegas adults, teens

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those who have ever dreamed of becoming a mermaid can now see what it’s like as part of a class offered at a Las Vegas casino.

According to a news release, the Silverton Casino Hotel has expanded its “mermaid school” to now allow teens and adults to take part. Previously, the property only offered the unique children ages 7-12.

As part of the 90-minute experience, the Silverton says that participants swim in the casino’s 117,000-gallon aquarium, along with thousands of tropical fish and rays.

Each session includes:

A mermaid “warm up” class

A swim session in the aquarium with a mermaid tail

A behind-the-scenes tour of the aquarium and the sea life that lives within it

A certificate of completion

And, of course, an experience of a lifetime.

While classes for children and teens also include a celebratory scoop of gelato, the adult sessions will end with a post-class mimosa.

The experience is offered most Saturday mornings from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. for children. Sessions for teens and adults are held on select Sunday mornings, according to the Silverton. Reservations are currently being accepted for dates through January 2023.

The property says that all equipment, including goggles, is provided. Those participating should bring a swimsuit and towel.

The program is intended for those who are strong swimmers, the Silverton advises.

“Mermaid School” can be booked online at silvertoncasino.com. For more information, call (702) 263-7777.

