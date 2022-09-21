Man hits $1.25M slot jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A lucky guest at a downtown Las Vegas casino ended his weekend by hitting a massive slot jackpot.

According to a post from Circa Resort & Casino, the man, who was identified only as Marc, hit a jackpot worth $1,250,033.48 while playing the Buffalo Diamond slot machine Sunday.

💰 JACKPOT 💰



Marc just hit for $1,250,033.48 on #BuffaloDiamond!



Talk about a touchdown on #FootballSunday at #CircaLasVegas… 👀 pic.twitter.com/UB9wCXQcnn — Circa Las Vegas (@CircaLasVegas) September 18, 2022

No additional information was provided.

