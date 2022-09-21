Man hits $1.25M slot jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:42 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A lucky guest at a downtown Las Vegas casino ended his weekend by hitting a massive slot jackpot.

According to a post from Circa Resort & Casino, the man, who was identified only as Marc, hit a jackpot worth $1,250,033.48 while playing the Buffalo Diamond slot machine Sunday.

No additional information was provided.

