Las Vegas police: Man kills stepson in apparent murder-suicide

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a man killed his stepson then killed himself after an ongoing dispute.

Police said the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at a home in the 9500 block of Colorado Blue Street, near Richmar Avenue and Bermuda Road. LVMPD arrived and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds; both were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the victim and his stepfather had an ongoing dispute with each other. Police said evidence at the scene indicated the stepfather shot the victim before killing himself.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the two men once next of kin is notified.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

