Las Vegas Lights offering free tickets to Clark County foster families

The logo for the Las Vegas Lights FC. (Lights FC)
By Kazia Doros
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 1:15 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Lights are giving back to families in the community.

The football club is teaming up with the Clark County Department of Family Services to offer free tickets to local foster families for this Saturday’s game at Cashman Field.

Foster families registered with Clark County can claim their four-pack of free tickets online. To register for the free tickets, visit: lightsfc.Com/dfs.

The game starts at 7 p.m. The Lights say the team will also be celebrating Hispanic Heritage Night with a post-game fireworks show.

