Henderson police search for robbery suspects

HPD and SWAT teams are responding to a incident in Waialua. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
HPD and SWAT teams are responding to a incident in Waialua. (Image: Hawaii News Now)(Hawaii News Now)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:39 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson Police are looking for two armed robbery suspects Tuesday afternoon.

HPD said the incident happened around 3:25 p.m. in the 2500 block of Anthem Village Drive.

According to police, two men entered a business, one with a firearm. Both suspects fled the business in a pickup truck with an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise.

HPD said there was a short vehicle pursuit before the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police air unit took over. Police said the vehicle involved was located, but not the suspects.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details on the suspects and the incident weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Everything you need to know about closures, traffic for the Las Vegas Aces celebration
Everything you need to know about closures, traffic for the Las Vegas Aces celebration
Homeless woman stabbed, Las Vegas police say
Homeless woman stabbed, Las Vegas police say
DA seeks to remove Clark County official accused of murder from office
DA seeks to remove Clark County official accused of murder from office
LIVE on the Las Vegas Aces' championship bus
LIVE on the Las Vegas Aces' championship bus