Henderson police search for robbery suspects

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson Police are looking for two armed robbery suspects Tuesday afternoon.

HPD said the incident happened around 3:25 p.m. in the 2500 block of Anthem Village Drive.

According to police, two men entered a business, one with a firearm. Both suspects fled the business in a pickup truck with an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise.

HPD said there was a short vehicle pursuit before the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police air unit took over. Police said the vehicle involved was located, but not the suspects.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details on the suspects and the incident weren’t immediately available.

