French Bulldog stolen from backyard of Henderson home

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pricey dog was stolen from a Henderson backyard near Gibson and Galleria, and the crime was caught on camera.

“I let her out to use the restroom... They jumped the fence within 15 seconds, and they took her,” Melissa Gomez told FOX5.

Gomez said she let her French Bulldog Zoey and another dog out in the backyard when she got home from work around 2 a.m. Thursday.

“I went upstairs just for a little bit. I heard my dogs going crazy. I was hoping it was just people walking their dogs outside of the park,” Gomez explained.

By the time Gomez got down to the backyard, Zoey was gone.

Zoey is more than just a pet to Gomez and her family.

“I suffer with anxiety... She is my service animal, as well as my support animal,” Gomez shared.

Two men were seen on camera checking car doors in the neighborhood right before the dog was taken. Gomez doesn’t know if it is a crime of opportunity or stealing Zoey was planned.

“She is very small; she just had a liter of four about seven weeks ago so she is very petite, a little skinny due to nursing,” Gomez described.

From New York City to Los Angeles, French Bulldogs have been targeted by thieves. Mostly famously, Lady Gaga’s dogwalker was shot in the chest and two of her pricey pups taken.

Gomez has this warning for other French bulldog owners: “Keep an eye on them 24/7, like literally even if they are in your backyard just watch them all the time.”

Zoey is on daily medication and has been going without it since she was taken. Gomez is offering a $1,000 reward for her return.

If you have any information about the dog’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact police.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.