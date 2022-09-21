Forecast Outlook- 9/21/2022

A storm passing by to our north is bringing the wind and thunderstorms to our east around Arizona. As this system moves out on Thursday, we’ll see lighter wind and warmer weather for the weekend.

While most of the rain is focused over Arizona, we can’t rule out a few isolated showers and storms east of Las Vegas around the Nevada/Arizona border. Areas like Mesquite, Lake Mead, and Laughlin could see a passing storm this evening. For the Las Vegas Valley, the wind will be tapering tonight with much calmer conditions through the rest of the week.

We’ll be warming up into the weekend with 93° on Friday, 96° on Saturday, and 97° on Sunday. We’ll see plenty of weekend sunshine with light wind. Highs hold in the upper 90s as we head into early next week, making our last run toward 100° this year.

