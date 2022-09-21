Clark County asks residents to help pick up balloons while out hiking

Clark County asks residents to help pick up balloons while out hiking
By Stacy Wimmer
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 1:31 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County is asking residents to “bag the balloons.”

According to a post from the county, when balloons get out into desert areas they become a hazard to wildlife.

The “Mojave Max Bag the Balloons Challenge” encourages people to collect and dispose of balloons that are found while hiking, biking or off-roading.

Those interested in participating can join the challenge by registering a two person team and sharing photos of the ballons that they collected through the end of next month.

Register your team at mojavemax@clarkcountynv.gov.

