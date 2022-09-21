City looks to build ‘pedestrian view deck’ for Gateway Arches near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas City Council members on Wednesday approved an agreement with the Strat that would allow the city to construct a “pedestrian view deck” for the arches.

According to an agenda summary, the city will acquire land that is currently owned by the Strat to build and maintain the “pedestrian view deck” for the Gateway Arches. The view deck will be located at 2121 South Las Vegas Boulevard and 2045 South Las Vegas Boulevard.

#lvcouncil approved an agreement with @stratvegas for the acquisition of land needed for construction and maintenance of a pedestrian view deck area for the Las Vegas Boulevard Arches to be located at 2121 South Las Vegas Boulevard and 2045 South Las Vegas Boulevard. pic.twitter.com/YJBXrgzN3u — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) September 21, 2022

Construction on the $6.5 million Gateway Arches began in March 2020 with the sign completed and illuminated for the first time on Nov. 18 of that same year.

Officials say that the 80-foot-tall arches, which light up every night at sunset, mark the “entrance” to the city of Las Vegas.

According to the city, the entire arch draws over 61,000 watts of power.

