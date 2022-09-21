Breeder motivated by Nye County dog abuse case decides to build makeshift shelter for the breed

Dogs seized in alleged animal abuse case in Nye County as seen on Aug. 30, 2022.
Dogs seized in alleged animal abuse case in Nye County as seen on Aug. 30, 2022.(FOX5)
By Regina Ahn
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:16 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Nye County animal abuse case involving 300 dogs is something that hasn’t been seen and one Vermont-based Caucasian shepherd breeder is trying to do what he can to help.

FOX5 spoke with Timothy Marschke back in August and he said since his interview, he’s gotten calls from multiple people asking for advice on this breed. He said he is now taking a break on breeding, and wanting to make a shelter for this specific breed.

Marschke said he wants to do what he can, as he has a special way of working with this unique and special breed. He’s set up a GoFundMe page to raise money on getting a shelter built right in his backyard, living on seven acres in a small town in Vermont.

“I would like to create four more spaces and then he’s gonna move upstairs and then move upstairs to retro fit upstairs area that will fit three more, it takes time and patience and let the dogs relax learn the daily routines and be comfortable,” said Marschke.

Marschke has dedicated years to learn about the Caucasian Shepherd, which is the breed in the Nye County dog abuse case in Amargosa Valley. Marschke said he hopes to visit Las Vegas once the dogs are ready for adoption so he can help with the temperament and enrichment.

As for the court date for the duo in the center of the case, that’s set for Sept. 29.

