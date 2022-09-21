Aces take over Las Vegas Strip, thousands of fans show up for celebration

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The 2022 WNBA Champions celebrated with thousands of fans on the fabulous Las Vegas Strip Tuesday evening.

“When I started watching these girls, my agent asked me, if I’m just goin’ be real for just one second. I was going back and forth between these girls and New York my roots started in New York. is it not all good? I think it’s all good. But my agent asked me what are you thinking. And I said my gut says Vegas,” Aces’ head coach Becky Hammon said in front of the sea of fans.

WNBA Finals MVP Chelsea Gray expressed her gratitude to the team and hinted at the future.

“I got the best teammates and staff in the world. I got the best family in the world,” Chelsea Gray explained.

She added, “I’m so thankful for y’all. I’m so glad we won a chip for the city. Mark Davis is the best owner in the world. We are not done up in this thang. I’ll see y’all next parade, you feel me?”

Standing side by side with the Aces were many public officials, including Nevada’s governor, who said he almost lost his voice after the rally due to all the excitement.

“This is absolutely incredible. I’m so proud of these women for what they did. They’re role models on the court and off the court and so active in this community and they’ve shown every young person, boy and girl, that you can be whatever you want if you stick to it and work hard enough. That’s what they did and they’re world champions,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said.

FOX5 asked Gov. Sisolak one-on-one if he had any doubt that this team was going to win because they were rolling all year.

“They were rolling. They were on a roll and played very, very well. They hit a couple of bumps, but they kept it together and leaned on each other. They worked as a team and were so unselfish, they just wanted to win and that’s what they did,” Sisolak admitted.

Sisolak also spoke on the importance of bringing major professional sports to Southern Nevada and how it has given Las Vegas a new way to shine.

“This is why Las Vegas is the sports capital of the world. Between the Aces, the Raiders, the Golden Knights, F1, it’s phenomenal. It’s great to be here and there’s more to come. We’re going to keep it going.

The massive crowds at Tuesday’s parade show just how important winning the championship means to the community of Las Vegas.

“I was at all the games and I saw this type of energy the entire time I know we surprised everyone across the world on ESPN and everyone was shocked to see how much energy we had,” an excited fan shared with FOX5.

