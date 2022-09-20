Suspect in Hawaii Island teen’s kidnapping charged; bail set at $2M

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect who set off an intense islandwide manhunt after allegedly kidnapping a 15-year-old girl from a Hawaii Island beach was charged Monday afternoon with multiple felony counts.

Hawaii Island police said Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, was charged with first-degree sex assault, two counts of kidnapping, and terroristic threatening, as well as robbery and meth trafficking.

His bail was set at $2 million.

Mahi remains behind bars as he awaits his initial appearance in court for the crimes Tuesday morning.

He was apprehended by Hawaii Island police officers on Saturday afternoon, not long after eagle-eyed good Samaritans recognized the kidnapped teen in a Hilo cafe and whisked her to safety.

Mahi allegedly abducted the teen at knifepoint from the area of Anaehoomalu Bay about 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Her boyfriend was reported to be with her at the time and was allegedly tied up, family members said.

The abduction triggered a MAILE AMBER alert in which authorities asked residents to call 911 if she was spotted.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.