Slain journalist to be inducted into Nevada Newspaper Hall of Fame

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas reporter who was allegedly killed by a public official will be inducted into the Nevada Newspaper Hall of Fame this weekend.

The Nevada Press Association announced that Jeff German will be inducted posthumously during the Nevada Press Annual Convention on Saturday, Sept. 24. The group’s Board of Trustees approved the entry last week.

German, 69, was found dead outside his home on Sept. 3. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested Robert Telles, 45, in connection with his death. Telles currently serves as Clark County Public Administrator and was the subject of several stories by German before his death.

“Jeff’s death is, indeed, horrific,” Foundation Chairman Sherman Frederick said in a statement. “But it’s not the end of the story. Jeff will become a symbol for hard-nosed reporting in Nevada. Journalists not born yet will work in Reno, Elko, Hawthorne, Ely, Pahrump, Mesquite and Las Vegas inspired by his work.”

German will be honored at a Saturday luncheon at the Westgate along with his fellow inductees: the late Bob Brown, Steve Carp, Jane Ann Morrison and Tom Tait.

