Opportunity Village to again host HallOVeen at the Magical Forest

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Opportunity Village announced that it will again host HallOVeen at the Magical Forest this Halloween season.

According to a news release, as part of this year’s family-friendly Halloween event, kids of all ages can enjoy a 20-foot-tall pumpkin house, cornfields, scarecrows, giant pumpkin displays and hundreds of spooky jack-o-lanterns spread along the forest path.

Organizers say forest-goers can enjoy fantastic rides, pirate nights, trick-or-treat stations and midway carnival games at HallOVeen at the Magical Forest.

Benefiting non-profit Opportunity Village, festivities will take place Oct. 7-9, 14-16 and 20-31, at organization’s campus at 6300 West Oakey Campus. Ample parking is available in the adjacent CSN lot off Torrey Pines.

According to organizers, gates will open each night at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $22 when purchased online at HallOVeen.com. Children 3 and under get in free, but must be accompanied by a responsible party to take part in the attractions.

For more information on this year’s event, including attraction details and height requirements for children, visit HallOVeen.com.

Nevada’s largest employer of people with disabilities, non-profit Opportunity Village serves people throughout the Las Vegas community with intellectual disabilities.

The organization says it serves over 3,000 individuals annually, providing vocational training, employment, habilitation and social recreation programs and services that improve their lives.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.