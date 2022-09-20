Opportunity Village to again host HallOVeen at the Magical Forest

Opportunity Village announced that it will again host HallOVeen at the Magical Forest this...
Opportunity Village announced that it will again host HallOVeen at the Magical Forest this Halloween season.(Opportunity Village)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:18 AM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Opportunity Village announced that it will again host HallOVeen at the Magical Forest this Halloween season.

According to a news release, as part of this year’s family-friendly Halloween event, kids of all ages can enjoy a 20-foot-tall pumpkin house, cornfields, scarecrows, giant pumpkin displays and hundreds of spooky jack-o-lanterns spread along the forest path.

Organizers say forest-goers can enjoy fantastic rides, pirate nights, trick-or-treat stations and midway carnival games at HallOVeen at the Magical Forest.

Benefiting non-profit Opportunity Village, festivities will take place Oct. 7-9, 14-16 and 20-31, at organization’s campus at 6300 West Oakey Campus. Ample parking is available in the adjacent CSN lot off Torrey Pines.

According to organizers, gates will open each night at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $22 when purchased online at HallOVeen.com. Children 3 and under get in free, but must be accompanied by a responsible party to take part in the attractions.

For more information on this year’s event, including attraction details and height requirements for children, visit HallOVeen.com.

Nevada’s largest employer of people with disabilities, non-profit Opportunity Village serves people throughout the Las Vegas community with intellectual disabilities.

The organization says it serves over 3,000 individuals annually, providing vocational training, employment, habilitation and social recreation programs and services that improve their lives.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rally for Las Vegas Aces to be held Tuesday in celebration of WNBA championship
Rally for Las Vegas Aces to be held Tuesday in celebration of WNBA championship
FILE - In this 1997 file photo a group of people walk down a hallway which winds through the...
Weapons-grade plutonium secretly sent to Nevada removed ahead of schedule
Tiny homes for seniors proposed for a Las Vegas affordable housing community
Tiny homes for seniors proposed for a Las Vegas affordable housing community
FAA hosts meeting to discuss safety concerns at North Las Vegas Airport