New coffee shop opening in downtown Las Vegas employs individuals with disabilities

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new coffee shop opening in downtown Las Vegas says it hires individuals with disabilities to promote inclusivity and equity.

According to a news release, Dig it! Coffee Co. “is a social enterprise coffee company that promotes inclusivity by providing competitive wage job opportunities to help close the unemployment gap for people with disabilities while serving high-quality, locally roasted coffee.”

Developed by Taylor Gardner Chaney, Dig It! Coffee is inspired by her younger sister, Lindsay, who was born with Down Syndrome.

Chaney initially founded The Garden Foundation, a Las Vegas-based nonprofit organization that serves adults with disabilities.

As such, Dig It! Coffee began as a vocational training program at the nonprofit and expanded with pop up shops at farmer’s markets and catering for private events. The release says that the program grew into its own company, and the location at shareDOWNTOWN is its first brick and mortar location.

“Dig It! Coffee Co. is more than a cup of coffee – it’s an experience with a purpose,” stated Chaney. “We envision a thriving community built on inclusivity, equity, and kindness. Through coffee and connection, we offer a new perspective on what inclusion looks like in the workplace. At Dig It! Coffee Co. we’re able to teach work and life skills such as communication, customer service, money handling, teamwork, and self-confidence while serving customers seriously good locally roasted coffee.”

Opening this Saturday, Dig It! Coffee Co. will operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week at its new location at shareDOWNTOWN Arts District.

The release says that the eatery will serve roasted coffee from Las Vegas-based Sin City Coffee and Beverage for its extensive coffee menu that will feature specialty coffee drinks like the Dirt Cup Latte and Mariposa Latte.

For more information, visit: https://www.digitcoffeeco.com/

