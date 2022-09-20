Las Vegas police say man accused of stabbing woman while she slept outside business

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man is accused of walking up and stabbing an unknown woman while she slept outside a business.

According to police, patrol officers responded to a business in the 1400 block of East University Avenue at approximately 6:09 p.m. on Sept. 14.

Police say that arriving officers located a woman suffering from an apparent stab wound. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the victim deceased on scene, according to authorities.

The investigation indicates that the victim was sleeping outside of the business when an unknown male walked up and stabbed her.

Police say the suspect fled the scene. No additional information on the suspect was immediately released by authorities.

The victim’s identity as well as her cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

