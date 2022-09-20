Las Vegas police investigate homicide Tuesday morning

Las Vegas police generic/file photo
Las Vegas police generic/file photo(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:27 AM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide Tuesday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred in the 3900 block of Algonquin Drive.

Police advise that Algonquin Drive is shut down on Flamingo Road.

LVMPD says they will provide an update at the scene at about 10 a.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

