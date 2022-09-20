‘Knight Time’ hockey-themed bar to open at Las Vegas-area hotel

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new hockey-themed bar will open at a Henderson hotel in early October.

M Resort, a partner with the Henderson Silver Knights, will open the new Knight Time Hockey Bar on Oct. 5. The bar will honor the local teams. It takes over the previous 32° Draft Bar space

”We’re incredibly excited to collaborate with M Resort to bring the Knight Time Hockey Bar to life,” said Henderson Silver Knights COO Chase Jolesch. “The team at M Resort did a fantastic job integrating the Silver Knights brand throughout the space, in addition to coming up with top-notch food and drink offerings. We know the community and our fans will enjoy it just as much as we do.”

M Resort representatives said they hope Knight Time Hockey Bar will serve as a hometown bar for the hometown team. A goal horn will sound every time the Silver Knights or Vegas Golden Knights score.

“Our goal was to create an amazing sports bar experience for local hockey fans,” said Hussain Mahrous, Vice President and General Manager of M Resort Spa Casino.

The bar will show Henderson Silver Knights games all season and will have a private area, called The Penalty Box, with arcade games and a pool table.

The bar is located next to the M Resorts sportsbook. It will also be adorned with hockey memorabilia, including a new floor comprised of hockey stick designs.

Knight Time Hockey Bar will officially open to the public at 6 p.m. Oct. 5.

