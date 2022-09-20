Gov. Sisolak proclaims Sept. 20 ‘Las Vegas Aces Day’ in Nevada

The Las Vegas Aces pose for a photo with the championship trophy after their win in the WNBA...
The Las Vegas Aces pose for a photo with the championship trophy after their win in the WNBA basketball finals against the Connecticut Sun, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)(Jessica Hill | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:12 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In celebration of the Aces capturing Las Vegas’ first major-league professional sports championship, Gov. Steve Sisolak has proclaimed Sept. 20, 2022 in honor of the team.

According to Gov. Sisolak’s proclamation, “the entire team has shown leadership on and off the court, strengthening our community with integrity, promoting education and community service -- and bringing basketball fans from around the country into Las Vegas.”

The Aces on Sunday, Sept. 18, beat the Connecticut Sun in game 4 of the WNBA Finals, securing the team’s first-ever championship.

The city will celebrate the Aces at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in a rally on the Las Vegas Strip.

The parade will start at Caesars Palace, continuing on Las Vegas Boulevard south, ending at a stage in front of the Bellagio Fountains. There, the team and coaching staff will make remarks along with Gov. Sisolak and Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft.

Performances will include the Full Tilt Dance Crew, High Rollers, the in-game hosts and the Aces DJ. Chet Buchanan, radio host and Aces PA announcer, will be the emcee.

