Forecast Outlook- 9/20/2022

A storm spinning off the Northern California coast keeps the afternoon wind around through Wednesday. We’ll also have the slight chance for a few isolated showers with high temperatures holding in the low 90s.

Most of the rain will be focused east of Las Vegas into Arizona on Wednesday. Skies will be partly cloudy with only the slight chance of a pop-up shower in the Las Vegas Valley. We usher in fall on Thursday with mostly sunny skies and a forecast high of 91°.

We’ll be warming up into the weekend with 93° on Friday, 96° on Saturday, and 97° on Sunday. We’ll see plenty of weekend sunshine with light wind. Highs hold in the upper 90s as we head into early next week.

