FAA hosts meeting to discuss safety concerns at North Las Vegas Airport

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After a deadly, mid-air collision claimed four lives at North Las Vegas Airport in July, the FAA wants to make sure it never happens again. Changes were suggested in a safety meeting Monday.

“I think we as a community have already had to endure the heartache of losing people who we all know and love… the ball is really in the court of Clark County Aviation to fix this,” argued one pilot and flight instructor who frequently uses the North Las Vegas airport during Monday’s meeting.

“These changes are common sense measures that very well may prevent a future midair collision,” the pilot said after sharing his suggestions to improve airport safety including changing runway patterns and painting traffic markings to indicate runways that are right traffic versus left traffic.

The runways themselves were an issue brought up by the FAA.

“The runway safety area at North Las Vegas is not typical or standard the distances. From the departure and approach end of the runways is 600 feet and from the center line to the end of the RSA is 75 feet for North Las Vegas. Standard would be 1,000 feet off the departure end or approach end and then 250 feet off of each side of the center line,” said the FAA presenter.

The FAA said wrong surface events, when aircraft lands or departs or tries to land or depart on the wrong runway or taxiway, have become a focus for the FAA nationally.

“Nobody is exempt. This happens a lot more often than you might think and to pilots of all experiences,” shared the FAA presenter. The way the runways are laid out has been problematic for some pilots. Clark County Aviation said construction plans are in the works to modernize the airport.

“For North Las Vegas, you know we have had our challenges with the geometry of the airport some of it, the airport, is so old that some of it needs to be refreshed,” said a representative from Clark County.

Clark County will be starting a master plan process for the North Las Vegas airport in November. The construction process will take years to complete.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.