Date announced for Formula 1 race in Las Vegas in 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The highly-anticipated Formula 1 race next year in Las Vegas officially has a date.

According to F1′s 2023 calendar, the Las Vegas event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

In August, the group announced that fans could sign up for a ticketing pre-registration. Organizers said at that time that the demand for tickets is expected to “far exceed” the more than 100,000 official spectator capacity as Las Vegas eagerly awaits Formula 1′s arrival.formula

“A ticket to the Las Vegas Grand Prix will be the hottest ticket in global sport next year,” Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula 1, said previously. “Taking over the sports and entertainment capital of the world for almost an entire week is going to be a game changer for Formula 1 and has the potential to set the benchmark for all global sports and entertainment events in the future. Fans won’t want to miss it.”

F1 says the track design for the Las Vegas event is 3.8 miles long from start to finish with top speeds estimated to be over 212 mph. There will be 50 race laps with three main straights and 17 corners, according to F1.

For more information on Las Vegas Grand Prix’s pre-registration portal, visit: f1lasvegasgp.com.

