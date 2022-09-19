Shaving heads for childhood cancer research at Las Vegas Irish pub

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - This year, 350 men, women, and children have shaved their heads to raise funds for childhood cancer research.

On Saturday, McMullan’s Irish Pub located off Tropicana hosted the 16h Annual St. Baldricks Shave event.

The gesture of shaving your head shows kids who lost hair during treatment they’re not alone.

“There’s a lot of action and a lot of fun and a lot of tears and a lot of hugging and it’s a beautiful thing,” Lynn McMullan said.

Lynn and her husband Brian own the pub. They were inspired to do this event after losing their two-year-old daughter Kyra. Kyra had a brain tumor, and was misdiagnosed due to lack of research at the time of her diagnosis.

“My daughter was actually misdiagnosed initially and because of research her tumor was actually re-diagnosed 10 years later but the truth is research saves lives we are living proof that these kids need research money,” Lynn McMullan said.

McMullan said for the past 16 years, the Las Vegas community has raised 11.5 million dollars for St. Baldricks, 6.5 million has been raised from the pub.

“I think when a child is diagnosed they need every opportunity to have the right arsenal to fight that disease the best they can. So the more research money that we have the better chances we have at saving lives,” McMullan said.

To donate, visit their site here.

