Motorcyclist killed in crash near Flamingo, Decatur

Fatal crash at Flamingo, Decatur on Sept. 19, 2022.
Fatal crash at Flamingo, Decatur on Sept. 19, 2022.(LVACS)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:12 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash west of the Las Vegas Strip Monday morning.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 11:24 a.m. Sept. 19 in the area of S. Decatur Boulevard and W. Flamingo Road. The crash involved a motorcycle and a white truck.

The motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim once next of kin is notified.

The driver of the truck remained on scene, police said.

Flamingo was closed between Decatur and Edmund for investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray warms up on the sideline during the first...
Las Vegas police investigating allegation that fan struck Kyler Murray
Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis, celebrates his team's win with Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky...
How to get Las Vegas Aces WNBA championship gear
Shaving heads for childhood cancer research at Las Vegas Irish pub
Shaving heads for childhood cancer research at Las Vegas Irish pub
Shaving heads for childhood cancer research at Las Vegas Irish pub
Shaving heads for childhood cancer research at Las Vegas Irish pub