Motorcyclist killed in crash near Flamingo, Decatur

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash west of the Las Vegas Strip Monday morning.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 11:24 a.m. Sept. 19 in the area of S. Decatur Boulevard and W. Flamingo Road. The crash involved a motorcycle and a white truck.

The motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim once next of kin is notified.

The driver of the truck remained on scene, police said.

Flamingo was closed between Decatur and Edmund for investigation.

