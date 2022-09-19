How to get Las Vegas Aces WNBA championship gear

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Aces have won the WNBA championship, and now it’s time to get geared up in celebration.

The team is partnering with Toyota of Southern Nevada for two pop-up shops to purchase championship merchandise and other Aces gear.

The merchandise truck will be at two locations:

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Where: Findlay Toyota; 7733 Eastgate Road. Henderson, NV 89011

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Where: Autonation Toyota; 6300 W. Sahara Ave. Las Vegas, NV 89144

When: 12 p.m.-7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.