How to get Las Vegas Aces WNBA championship gear
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:33 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Aces have won the WNBA championship, and now it’s time to get geared up in celebration.
The team is partnering with Toyota of Southern Nevada for two pop-up shops to purchase championship merchandise and other Aces gear.
The merchandise truck will be at two locations:
Tuesday, Sept. 20
- Where: Findlay Toyota; 7733 Eastgate Road. Henderson, NV 89011
- When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
- Where: Autonation Toyota; 6300 W. Sahara Ave. Las Vegas, NV 89144
- When: 12 p.m.-7 p.m.
Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.