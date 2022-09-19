Golden Knights hit the links for charity ahead of training camp

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Golden Knights have enjoyed a lot of golf this summer, due to a long offseason, but the guys in gold hit the links one more time before they hit the ice in the name of charity.

The annual Vegas Golden Knights Golf Classic raised over $30.00 this year, with all proceeds benefitting Las Vegas-based organizations through the VGK Foundation.

“I think it’s good for everybody involved,” said Golden Knights Head Coach Bruce Cassidy. “The guys get a little break from the rink, they’ve been skating a lot. Get out, say hello to the fans that are supporting these causes.”

The day may have been about golf, but the players couldn’t help but talk about their excitement for another season. Most of the team has been back in town for the past couple of weeks, participating in what they call, ‘captain’s practices.’ The guys in gold say these player-run sessions have been high-paced and competitive.

“We’re a fired-up group this year,” explained Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton. “Obviously we think we should have been in the playoffs and that’s our main goal right now.”

“It’s been good, guys are excited for the year,” said Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel. “Team camaraderie seems good, so it’s been really nice.”

Monday morning was the first public appearance for the newest Knights on the roster, Adin Hill and Phil Kessel and we also saw Captain Mark Stone at Bear’s Best Las Vegas, though he did not participate in the tournament. Stone is still rehabbing from off-season back surgery, but Cassidy believes we will see Stone in some capacity on day one of training camp.

“I anticipate he will be. How much he’ll take place, is he a 100%, will it be non-contact, will he take half? Because they’ll flood during two sessions, that will be dependent on the medical team and Mark, how he is feeling. Right now he feels great. They may put a little governor on him so to speak, and that will be their call more than mine. Right now he is trending to be out there with us, how much we’ll see of him will be determined on Wednesday probably by the medical team.”

Golden Knights training camp opens on Wednesday, where players will report for fitness and medical testing. Thursday will mark the first on-ice session for the team at City National Arena. Practices are free and open to the public.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.