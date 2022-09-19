Court date postponed in animal abuse case involving nearly 300 Nye County dogs

By Regina Ahn
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:45 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A court hearing today for Vasili Platunov and Oksana Higgins, the two involved in the massive dog hoarding and abuse case has been postponed from September 19th to September 29th.

Both sides needed more time to prepare after an emergency hearing was set for September 14th.

Tasha Crabtree with the Nye County Animal Shelter said they’re continuing to enrich and keep the dogs as happy as possible with the new shelters that have been made.

Video from the ASPCA shows the updated conditions on the dogs, we’re told 30 ASPCA responders are on scene to care for the dogs until the court hearing.

They are making great strides forward, “just general care - even with the feeding there’s a dog who’s already gained 10 pounds just for being on site for 2 weeks so that’s really exciting we have started boostering their vaccines since they’ve been on site for over 2 weeks that definitely takes a lot from our veterinary staff ASPCA has been great assisting with that,” said Crabtree.

To note, the GoFundMe page set up by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office has garnered nearly $75,000 - the goal.

