Body of missing 75-year-old hiker found

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A missing 75-year-old man was found dead this weekend, according to his family and search groups.

Rock Stanley was last seen Aug. 23 around 5 a.m. at Mount Charleston. His family said Stanley was an experienced hiker.

A family member posted in a Facebook group dedicated to finding Stanley that he was found and they were awaiting official identification. Red Rock Search and Rescue, who discovered Stanley, offered their sympathies to the family.

FOX5 spoke with Stanley’s son Ken a week after he went missing.

“You never anticipate something like this, it’s like watching a movie it happens to other people. This kind of stuff never happens to us,” Ken Stanley said.

Ken said his father lived a very full life. Rock Stanley spent 38 years as a Marine, he received the Meritorious Honor Award for his service, and spent 36 years as a teacher and coach in Texas.

“He’s a great person, he deserves all the efforts that are taking place to hopefully find him alive,” Ken Stanley said.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.