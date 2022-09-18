Suspect shot by 2 officers after he pulled out gun, Las Vegas police say

Suspect shot by Las Vegas police near Serene, Haven on Sept. 17, 2022.
Suspect shot by Las Vegas police near Serene, Haven on Sept. 17, 2022.(FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 9:52 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was shot by two Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers after police said he pulled out a gun during a stop.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 near E. Serene Avenue and Haven Street, near the South Point Casino.

LVMPD said officers tried to initiate a “person stop” on someone who they said was suspicious. Police said the suspect had a gun and two officers shot him.

The suspect was taken to University Medical Center for treatment for his injuries. No one else was hurt.

The shooting marks the ninth police shooting for LVMPD in 2022. The officers involved will be identified by LVMPD after 48 hours.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Las Vegas police vehicle
No one hurt after shooting at Las Vegas mall
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
5 shot after birthday party in Las Vegas
Thousands of festival goers in downtown Las Vegas for Life is Beautiful 2022
‘Celebrating life,’ thousands of festival goers in downtown Las Vegas for Life is Beautiful 2022
UNLV professor returns to Ukraine to hold classical concerts
UNLV professor returns to Ukraine to hold classical concerts