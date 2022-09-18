Suspect shot by 2 officers after he pulled out gun, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was shot by two Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers after police said he pulled out a gun during a stop.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 near E. Serene Avenue and Haven Street, near the South Point Casino.

LVMPD said officers tried to initiate a “person stop” on someone who they said was suspicious. Police said the suspect had a gun and two officers shot him.

The suspect was taken to University Medical Center for treatment for his injuries. No one else was hurt.

The shooting marks the ninth police shooting for LVMPD in 2022. The officers involved will be identified by LVMPD after 48 hours.

