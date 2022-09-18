No one hurt after shooting at Las Vegas mall

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - No one was hurt after someone fired several rounds at a Las Vegas mall Saturday night.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at Town Square Las Vegas, south of the Las Vegas Strip.

Police said an unknown person fired “several rounds” in an outdoor area of Town Square. LVMPD said it appeared to be an altercation between two groups of people that led to the shooting.

Police said the shooting was not “random” and there was no current threat to the public. No one was injured.

LVMPD said it continues to investigate.

