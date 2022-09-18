No one hurt after shooting at Las Vegas mall

Las Vegas police vehicle
Las Vegas police vehicle(LVMPD | LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 9:42 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - No one was hurt after someone fired several rounds at a Las Vegas mall Saturday night.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at Town Square Las Vegas, south of the Las Vegas Strip.

Police said an unknown person fired “several rounds” in an outdoor area of Town Square. LVMPD said it appeared to be an altercation between two groups of people that led to the shooting.

Police said the shooting was not “random” and there was no current threat to the public. No one was injured.

LVMPD said it continues to investigate.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Suspect shot by Las Vegas police near Serene, Haven on Sept. 17, 2022.
Suspect shot by 2 officers after he pulled out gun, Las Vegas police say
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
5 shot after birthday party in Las Vegas
Thousands of festival goers in downtown Las Vegas for Life is Beautiful 2022
‘Celebrating life,’ thousands of festival goers in downtown Las Vegas for Life is Beautiful 2022
UNLV professor returns to Ukraine to hold classical concerts
UNLV professor returns to Ukraine to hold classical concerts