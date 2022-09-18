Forecast Outlook-9/18/22

Windy conditions developed Sunday afternoon thanks to an area of low pressure off the coast of California that is producing some active weather in the Bay Area. That system will help create breezy weather for the start of the week as well.

The low will be pushing northeast the next few days bringing us more windy weather.

The system we are watching more closely is the tropical moisture that will slide west from Texas.

That system will be strong enough to produce some showers in Mohave County by Wednesday.

Rainfall totals for the Las Vegas area are expected to be minimal.

Temperatures for the week ahead will be near seasonal which is in the low 90s during the day and low 70s for the overnights.

After the systems we are tracking to starts to die off drier air will return.

