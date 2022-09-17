Construction project in northwest Las Vegas raises safety concerns for churchgoers nearby

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - People who attend church at St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church which is located on Fort Apache and Centennial Parkway said people race through the parking lot and use it as an alternative route to avoid construction nearby.

“I personally have been hit at almost two or three times by people speeding through the parking lot,” said a churchgoer who did not want to be identified.

One man who did not want to be identified goes to the church daily.

He said over the last month, he has noticed people cutting through the church parking lot to avoid a Las Vegas Valley Water District construction project located on Fort Apache and Centennial Pkwy.

“We also have a retirement community across the street, and they also come worship here with us and it just feels unfair and unsafe,” said a churchgoer who did not want to be identified.

FOX5 placed a camera out in the parking lot and caught car after car speeding through the area.

“The Las Vegas Valley Water District is working with the church (St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church) as we would any neighbor to address concerns. We have increased signage highlighting awareness of business access only,” said Corey J. Enus, Senior Public Information Coordinator for the La Vegas Valley Water District.

Construction for the project will continue through mid-October while the water district continues building a reservoir and pumping station in an effort to conserve water.

“I understand it sucks to get all the way to the intersection and see that it is closed but maybe have some consideration for people utilizing this building,” said a churchgoer who did not want to be identified.

The church said to FOX5 they do not have an opinion on this issue at this time.

