Clark County elected official accused of murdering local journalist gives jailhouse interview

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles had a lot to say in a jailhouse interview with FOX5 on Friday. But he didn’t say one word about the murder he’s accused of.

“My apologies to you sir but I’m really only commenting the recent story of domestic violence. Obviously, with the other case going on I really can’t comment on it. I hope you understand,” he told FOX5′S Joe Vigil from the Clark County Detention Center on Friday.

We asked Telles why he was so concerned about clearing the air on a domestic violence incident he was arrested for in 2020, but not talking about the murder accusations.

“Unfortunately, I can’t comment on that because again it is an ongoing investigation, investigation of an ongoing case. And I can’t, under the advice of attorneys. But certainly, with this other issue, I can. And I think it’s important for people to know that I’m not some monster, someone who’s just out to do evil. I’m a guy who is just trying to do his best every day. I’ve made mistakes. I had a drinking problem. And I faced up to it and I fixed it. And my family and I we moved on from that,” said Telles.

Telles is accused of murdering Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German. Police have said Telles was upset over German’s stories about him.

Telles says he has ADHD and started drinking in his twenties. He says he couldn’t drink just one or two drinks.

“I would drink until I blacked out,” he said.

He says he’s struggled with alcohol for years and says it was a wake-up call when his wife called the police on him in 2020.

“I wanted to save my family and I wanted to make them feel safe. From that day forward I stopped drinking,” said Telles.

We asked Telles if he ever “snapped” under the influence of alcohol.

He initially said he didn’t know how to answer that question. Then replied.

“I’ve never hurt anybody. But again, when you blackout you lose control. You’re not in control of your body or your own thoughts,” he said.

Police say they have evidence of Telles driving his wife’s vehicle from home to the scene of the murder, then back home. They say the movement fits their timeline. They also say Telles’ DNA was under Jeff German’s fingernails. FOX5 asked about that in the jailhouse interview.

“Again, I can’t comment on the case. I’m sorry,” said Telles.

