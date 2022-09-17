‘Celebrating life,’ thousands of festival goers in downtown Las Vegas for Life is Beautiful 2022

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - 18 blocks of downtown Las Vegas are now transformed for the three-day Life is Beautiful festival, a mix of music, art, and food all into one.

Kella Tyson traveled from Austen, Texas. This is her second year attending.

“We loved it, we had such a good time. We loved that it wasn’t just about the music but they had a bunch of art installations and then the artists were available,” Tyson said.

Tyson remembered the food from local chefs.

“They cook over an open fire, and it’s awesome,” Tyson said.

This is the third time for local Anisha Jain, who lives in Spring Valley.

“Everybody here is so fun and it’s a really diverse crowd and I feel like you don’t see as much of a diverse crowd at other festivals also you get to experience Vegas because it’s downtown,” Jain said.

Friends Leticia Gomez and Connor Brandenburg drove from San Diego.

“I think it’s all about celebrating relationships and how beautiful it is to just live in the world and I think that’s why everybody’s here especially you know after the past challenging two years. Really excited to celebrate,” Brandenburg said.

Last year FOX5 visited Juice Starts located off 6th Street, a locally owned business that depends on this huge weekend festival. Sabine Koning, the owner said it’s been tough.

“For some reason, we’re still struggling and it’s still quite tough and we don’t quite know what it is. Because obviously there is tourism, it’s back but it’s not been the same since pre-pandemic lets just put it that way,” Koning said.

