1 injured after shooting in east Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is injured as a result of a shooting near Tropicana Avenue and Tamarus Street just before 6:30 p.m. in east Las Vegas.

Officers responded to the scene however, the victim self transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen area, Las Vegas police said.

Detectives are currently investigating.

There’s no word at this time on if a suspect is at large.

Police have not provided details on a suspect’s description.

