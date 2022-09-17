1 injured after shooting in east Las Vegas valley
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:03 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is injured as a result of a shooting near Tropicana Avenue and Tamarus Street just before 6:30 p.m. in east Las Vegas.
Officers responded to the scene however, the victim self transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen area, Las Vegas police said.
Detectives are currently investigating.
There’s no word at this time on if a suspect is at large.
Police have not provided details on a suspect’s description.
