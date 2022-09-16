Victim shoots attacker after struggle, Henderson police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson police are investigating a shooting that took place just after 8:30 p.m. near Stephanie Street and American Pacific Drive Thursday evening.

Police and fire crews responded to 200 Quest Park Street in reference to gunshots heard in the area.

When emergency crews arrived police say they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

As part of a preliminary investigation, police believe the suspect assaulted the victim and then a struggle ensued between the two individuals.

The struggling victim then discharged his firearm which struck the suspect, police said.

Police tell FOX5 the suspect was transported to a hospital and is currently in critical condition.

It is unclear if the victim sustained any injuries and if they face any charges.

Henderson police did not provide any other information at this time.

This is a developing story.

