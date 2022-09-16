Toddler, baby safe after woman suspected of smuggling migrants led PCSO deputies on high-speed chase into Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office says a woman accused of smuggling two migrants led deputies on a high-speed chase that ended in Phoenix. The suspect has since been identified as Alma Rodriguez Dominguez.

According to PCSO, deputies were attempting to stop a Dodge Charger that was driving carelessly on Interstate 10. That vehicle sped off and a pursuit started. Authorities say that a second car, a Hyundai, was driving next to the charger and attempted to run a deputy vehicle off the road, initiating another chase.

Ultimately, deputies called off the chasing of the Charger but continued pursuing the Hyundai, reportedly driven by Dominguez, with speeds estimated above 100 miles per hour as they entered the Valley. The driver finally came to a stop at 7th Street and Osborn after spike strips were successfully deployed near the I-10 and the Loop 202 interchange.

Inside the vehicle, authorities found two suspected migrants along with the driver’s five-month-old toddler and one-year-old child. Those migrants have now been turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) while the Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS) has taken custody of the children.

A PCSO spokesperson says Dominguez was booked into jail on aggravated assault, unlawful flight, endangerment, and child abuse charges.

Alma Rodriguez Dominguez, 19, was booked on multiple charges including aggravated assault and child abuse. (Arizona's Family)

Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story indicated a second woman was taken into custody. PCSO has clarified that the person was a passenger, and has now been turned over to ICE.

