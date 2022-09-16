Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash Friday in downtown Las Vegas
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:46 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a pedestrian was injured after a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning in downtown.
According to police, the incident occurred at about 1:53 a.m. near Washington and Main.
Police say the pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene at the time of the crash.
The victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities say.
The crash is currently under investigation.
