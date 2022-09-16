Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash Friday in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a pedestrian was injured after a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning in downtown.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 1:53 a.m. near Washington and Main.

Police say the pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene at the time of the crash.

The victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities say.

The crash is currently under investigation.

