Overton flood victim speak out about life-saving rescue

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - This week two people were saved from flash flooding in Overton and the rescue was all caught on camera, tonight one of the victims is speaking out about the terrifying ordeal.

Steven Wasson has lived in Southern Nevada for over 50 years and never thought he would be caught in a flash flood.

On Wednesday, the Boulder City resident was driving with his girlfriend on the outskirts of Overton. It was around 1 in the morning and they were hoping to get a spot at a campground but it was all underwater. He tried to park on high ground but a wall of water was heading their way.

“Within five minutes or less the water was up to the door handles, within another couple of minutes, it was a foot up the windshield. Water was up to my shoulders the steering wheel was gone I couldn’t even see it,” Wasson said.

The rescue that ensued was caught on camera.

Swift water ground crews were tending to a different rescue nearby. It would’ve been too risky to get the couple out by rope so they knew they had to call for Metro’s chopper.

“I’m disabled, my girlfriend’s disabled and there was no way I could get out in that water. It would’ve took me away,” Wasson said.

They waited for at least two hours in the cold water. The chief pilot said LVMPD Search & Rescue helicopter had a “weather window” where could safely get to the scene.

Wasson said the water was so loud he had to talk to officers through his cell phone. His girlfriend was terrified.

“Screaming, totally screaming. I couldn’t get her to be quiet haha. I don’t know everything was happening so fast what do you say your life flashes before your eyes,” Wasson said.

A rescuer helped free his girlfriend’s leg, together they were hoisted by the chopper. The pilot had to maneuver a certain way in order to get Wasson out safely.

“So the helicopter right next to high tension wires he had to pull me out and then up and he did a wonderful job,” Wasson said.

When Wasson touched the ground he collapsed feeling weak and shaken up.

“I started crying, I started crying when I touched the ground,” Blanco said.

Bryan Woolard was the pilot flying that night.

“Everybody feels great about it. You know the ones that we can get out there that we can get them done the way that you know we wanted to get them done there’s no surprises thrown at us those are the best ones to be on,” Woolard said.

That van was Wasson’s only source of transportation. It’s sitting in a tow yard in Mesquite. He’s hoping to receive assistance to find another handicapped van. To reach him, you can contact him through email.

He’s grateful to be alive and turning 70 next month.

“Relief and thank you. Thank you, thank you. I mean I thought I was going to die I really did,” Wasson said.

