Las Vegas Raiders go into Sunday’s game without 3 starters

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - When the Raiders face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, the team will be without three starters.

Center Andre James (concussion), linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle) and safety Tre’von Moehrig (hip) are all listed as “out” in the final injury report released Friday afternoon. Running back Brandon Bolden (hamstring) is listed as doubtful.

That means some players are expected to be elevated from the practice squad to fill roster spots and there will be some lineup adjustments.

Rookie Dylan Parham is expected to start at center after taking snaps with the first team all week. Duron Harmon will likely replace Moehrig at safety and the Raiders will have to reconfigure their linebacker unit.

Head coach Josh McDaniels said Friday morning that he wanted to wait as late as possible on the decision to rule the injured players out.

“Until they tell me they can’t we can’t do it, we’re not gonna make it, and the reason I say that is because I have too much respect for these guys and what they’ve put in to try and get back to sit here and make a knee-jerk decision prior to letting them have the opportunity to do that,” McDaniels said.

McDaniels is looking for his first win as Raiders head coach and the team is looking to even its record at 1-1. Since 1970, the Raiders are 16-11 in week two games after losing the season opener. That is the fifth best in the NFL.

It will also be the first time fans will get to see the Raiders in a regular season game since last year’s thrilling overtime win against the Chargers that clinched a playoff spot. The team says they’re excited to get back in front of Raider Nation at home.

“Our crowd is so loud, it’s always a fun atmosphere at home,” quarterback Derek Carr said. “Any home Raider game is an experience and I always have a blast in front of our home crowd, and I love our fans here in Las Vegas. When we came here, no one knew the home field advantage, what would that be like? Would it be the same as Oakland? And Oakland was a special place. But being here in Vegas, they’ve been every bit the Raider Nation. It’s been loud and it’s been exciting. Hopefully, it’ll be an advantage for us again this year, but I’m excited to have our fans back.”

“I’m expecting it to be an advantage,” McDaniels said. “That’s what you would always expect when you’re playing at home. We know our responsibility is to play well and give them reason to make noise. But we know we have a great following, from what I’ve seen the best in the league. We’re certainly excited to have the opportunity to perform in front of them.”

Kickoff on Sunday afternoon is set for 1:25 p.m.

